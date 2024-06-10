THE Federal Government’s desire to get a cutting-edge technology to deliver accurate and comprehensive insights into media consumption across various channels came to fruition on Thursday, June 6, with the launch of the Audience Measurement System (AMS).

Not a few in the nation’s integrated marketing communications space believed the introduction of such measurement tool had become imperative since the obsolete diary method available could no longer effectively deal with the evaluation issues.

Hence the enthusiasms and optimisms that witnessed the birth of the system in Abuja as evidenced in the array of the who-is-who in the nation’s public and private sectors that graced the event.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the launch brought with it immense economic potential, describing the new measurement tool as representing a significant leap forward in the country’s media landscape and the Federal Government’s commitment to innovation, adaptability and the enhancement of the media industry in general.

Same sentiments were shared by the Director-General, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr Lekan Fadolapo.

Fadolapo described the launch as marking a new dawn for the nation’s broadcast and advertising industry since it is capable of going a long way in addressing the data scarcity that had hindered the growth of the sector for years.

However, one critical sub-sector in the nation’s advertising space that refused to be infected with such enthusiasm is the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN).

The association had argued that despite the need for such measurement system, it would not be part of the launch because members’ inputs were not in the final document.

Declining the invitation sent by the Ministerial Task Team (MTT) on Joint Industry Audience Measurement System and Other Related Reforms in the Advertising Sector in Nigeria, the association had cited “concerns on the process and planned implementation of the system” for its decision to stay away.

The association’s president, Osamede Uwubanmwen, in a letter written to the task team, stated that the association will not be participating at the launch since the process did not have the input of members.

“The need for an Audience Measurement System cannot be overemphasised. We are however inclined to express our concerns on the process and planned implementation of the system scheduled for launch.

“Our association was invited to send a representative to be part of the planning process of this Audience Measurement System by the former Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the responsibility to represent the association fell on the shoulders of an outgoing President, who passed the mantle over to the current president of the association.

“Unfortunately, there has been only one major contact with our association in terms of the planning and evaluation of this measurement system, which was led by the former Chairman of the group, the late Mr Tolu Ogunkoya and the former Registrar of ARCON, Alhaji Bello Kankarofi, in 2022, who met with the executive council of our association and assured us that we would be carried along in the planning and decision process of the measurement system.

“Unfortunately, that was the last contact we have had on this issue aside invitations to join ARCON and other stakeholders in presenting a final proposal to the current Minister of Information and National Orientation

“With the above scenario, ADVAN will not be a party to the launch of an industry measurement system that we know absolutely nothing about, especially one that does not have our input in any capacity,” Uwubanmwen stated.

However, the Ministerial Task Team would not buy into these claims. Instead, the team expressed surprise and concerns that the association could shelve the all-important launch considering its active participation at the formative stages.

The secretary to MTT, Joe Mutah, in a response, noted that in its bid to make the process for the introduction of the system all-inclusive, the Federal Government appointed representatives from critical stakeholders in the sector, including ADVAN, with the association contributing immensely at discussions and meetings.

“The intention of appointing you into the task team to represent ADVAN was for you to apprise and brief your members of the workings of the task team on audience measurement.

“If your executive council claims that they are not given information or update on the project, then the aim of including you in the committee has been defeated.

“This is a leadership communication gap in your association and the task team cannot accept responsibility for this.

“It is misleading to state that ADVAN was not part of the process by you,” Mutah added.

