Making doughnuts at home is a fun and delicious way to enjoy this popular treat. You can create fresh, homemade doughnuts to impress your family and friends with just a few basic ingredients and simple steps. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make doughnuts at home.

To make doughnuts at home, gather the following ingredients:

2 1/4 teaspoons of active dry yeast

1/4 cup of warm water

3/4 cup of warm milk

1/4 cup of granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/4 cup of unsalted butter (melted)

1 large egg

2 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour

Oil for frying (vegetable or canola oil works well)

Powdered sugar or granulated sugar for coating

Step-by-Step Instructions

Follow these steps to make delicious doughnuts at home:

1. Activate the Yeast

In a small bowl, combine the warm water and yeast. Let it sit for about 5 minutes until it becomes frothy.

2. Prepare the Dough

In a large mixing bowl, combine the warm milk, sugar, salt , melted butter, and egg. Mix well.

Add the frothy yeast mixture to the bowl and stir.

Gradually add the flour, mixing until a soft dough forms. If the dough is too sticky, add a little more flour.

3. Knead the Dough

Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and knead for about 5-7 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic.

4. Let the Dough Rise

Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover it with a clean kitchen towel, and let it rise in a warm place for about 1-2 hours or until it doubles in size.

5. Shape the Doughnuts

Once the dough has risen, punch it down to release the air.

Roll out the dough on a floured surface to about 1/2 inch thickness.

Use a doughnut cutter or two round cookie cutters (one large and one small) to cut out doughnut shapes.

6. Fry the Doughnuts

Heat oil in a deep fryer or large pot to 350°F (175°C).

Carefully place the doughnuts into the hot oil, a few at a time, and fry until golden brown, about 1-2 minutes per side.

Use a slotted spoon to remove the doughnuts from the oil and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil.

7. Coat the Doughnuts

While the doughnuts are still warm, roll them in powdered sugar or granulated sugar to coat.

Making doughnuts at home is easier than you might think. With these simple steps and ingredients, you can create delicious, homemade doughnuts that are perfect for any occasion.