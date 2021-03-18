Why we met with Sarkin Fulani of Lagos — US Mission

The United States (US) Mission in Nigeria has explained why it met with the Sarkin Fulani of Lagos and chairman of Association of Fulani Chiefs in South-West Nigeria, Alhaji Mohammed Bambado.

The mission gave the explanation on its official Facebook page, saying the meeting was held at the Consul-General’s official residence in Lagos and not at the Sarkin Fulani’s palace as portrayed by some online media platforms.

A source said the meeting was at the instance of the diplomatic mission which invited the Sarkin Fulani to the consul-general’s residence.

He said details of the meeting and photographs of the visit are on the official Facebook page, US Mission Nigeria, and materials were posted on March 5 at 3.30 p.m.

On the page, the purpose of the meeting was quoted as “The US firmly believes that diversity is a strength and not a weakness.

“Mission leadership appreciated the discussion with the Sarkin Fulani of Lagos on how to promote inter-ethnic dialogue and understanding.”

Aside this statement were three photographs, with one showing the US Consul-General, Claire Pierangelo; the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard; the Sarkin Fulani, Mohammed Bambado and another black man.

This photo is the one trending on social media platforms. The Sarkin Fulani, while confirming the visit, said he was invited based on his position as the Sarkin Fulani of Lagos and also the coordinator of Fulani chiefs in the South-West.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…