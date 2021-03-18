JUST IN: Court orders INEC to declare Araraume winner of Imo senatorial election, gives it 72 hours to issue him certificate

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as the winner of the December 5, 2020 bye-election for the Imo North Senatorial District of Imo state.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo held in a judgment that Araraume remains the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as at today and should be declared winner of that election.

The Judge also ordered the electoral body to issue Certificate of Return to Senator Ararume within 72 hours from the delivery of the judgment.

Details later….