Why we created Travel Hub — Folami

The Vice-President, Lagos, National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies, (NANTA), Mr Yinka Folami has come up with an initiative tagged Travel HUB to halt touting in the industry.

The idea is to continue to say no to faceless briefcase agents that tout the industry, many of whom unsuspecting travelers have fallen scam-victims to.

The initiative is to also redeem the credibility of genuine and professional travel practitioners continuously battered by frequent reports of high incidences of fraud in the industry.

At a media briefing in Lagos, the NANTA Vice President, Lagos and Chief Executive of Travel & Logistics Centre Limited and a member of Travel HUB), said, the HUB initiative was by industry passionate practitioners who have observed the trends (pre and post COVID-19) and decided to invest in taking Travel Agency off the streets, into physical and virtual offices with credible location details and identity.

Folami stated that, unknown to the traveling public, “many of us credible travel agencies are heavily invested in training, capital, and capacity and do not deserve the negative perception.

“Ticketing is a detailed art that requires professional service inclination and consulting approach. The Travel Agent therefore needs to be found in a ‘good place’ and not on the street.”

According to him, this comes at no direct overhead costs to young, upcoming, and credible travel practitioners that are passionate about the travel industry.

“In clear terms, TRAVEL HUB is a collaborative travel agency platform that provides physical and virtual office spaces/facilities to upcoming and credible agencies at no cost. The HUB aggregates the collaborative purchases of airline tickets and other related travel products, and coordinates the professional conduct of members for regulatory compliance.”

He listed the features of Travel HUB under the following benefit categories to include: collective platform, collaboration; speak with one voice, free office facility & work stations & meeting room.

In response, a veteran in Travel, and the current Board of Trustees Chairman of NANTA, Mr Dayo Adeola said that the idea of creating Travel Hub was not entirely new, but that the unique point is that the Travel HUB was more focussed on the strength and growth of the upcoming agents referred to in the industry as Sub-Agents.

