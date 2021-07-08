New safety passenger facilitation policy at MMA2 commences July 12

Determined to restore sanity to the Drop-Off Zone area of the private terminal, MMA2 at the Murtala Muhammed Airport as part of the strategic moves to ensure that safety and security of all terminal users there are not subjected to undue risk, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the terminal has advised travelers and others using the terminal to avail themselves of the rules guiding passengers pick up and drop at the terminal.

The enforcement of the new passengers pick up and drop rules according to BASL is expected to come into effect from 12th of July, 2021.

In a statement issued by the Group Corporate Affairs Manager of BASL, Mr Mikail Mumuni, the terminal operator explained that a number of factors necessitated the resolve to enforce the rules regarding the original design of the terminal, which he said included operating the Drop-Off Zone strictly for what it was meant for.

Explaining further, he said the Drop-Off Zone was designed to cater for out-bound passengers and other terminal users only while in-bound or arriving passengers are meant to use the Arrival parking area and the Multi-Storey Car Park, stressing that both outbound and inbound passengers were not meant to cross path.

According to Mumuni; “in the light of recent happenings around airport facilities across the globe and consistent with BASL’s position of always complying with international best practices, the Management has concluded plans to enforce the rule, in a bid to further ensure that passenger safety is guaranteed and potential security threats are nipped in the bud before they occur.”

It would be recalled that the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) also recently issued rules guiding dropping off and picking up of passengers at all airports nationwide.

Commenting on the development, Acting Head of Business at BASL, Mr Raphael Uchegbu, noted that airport facility anywhere in the world is a highly efficient industry, where there is zero tolerance for security and safety breaches.

His words: “the business of aviation is a highly sensitive one and BASL is a highly efficient organization. The proposed enforcement is in line with BASL’s policy of giving no room for lapses, especially on matters relating to passengers comfort, safety and security, since the commencement of operations at MMA2 14 years ago.”

For the BASL’s Head of Parking Services, Mrs Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, the enforcement of the rules is expected to improve seamless passenger facilitation and bring about new experience at MMA2.

She added that creating sound traveling experience for passengers at all times is the hallmark of most modern airport facilities around the world, including MMA2, hence, “our services are top-notch and from time to time, we work hard to create quality experience for our esteemed customers. Particularly with issues revolving around safety and security, we try as much as possible to operate our facility in line with laid down guidelines, and international best practices.”

