Why we cannot end kidnapping in Edo ― Police commissioner

Edo State Police Commissioner of Police, Mr. Phillip Ogbadu, at the weekend in Benin gave reasons why the police seems helpless in combating the upsurge of kidnapping in the state.

Ogbadu who spoke while parading a total of 71 criminals arrested by the police in the last three weeks lamented the lack of technology to trace kidnappers and their hideouts.

According to him, the Edo State Police Command lacked a drone and tracking equipment to locate the exact location of hoodlums and their victims.

He said that it was cause for concern that the police still largely depend on human factor to combat kidnappers, noting that there would have been far better results if the government has boosted its technological and logistical capacities.

Ogbadu said: “We need technology and logistics to fight crime. We have enough men on the ground but lack technology. We ought to use drone and tracking equipment to monitor kidnappers and their victims so that we can know their right location. We lack these equipment.”

The police boss gave a breakdown of the suspects as 26 cultists, 17 armed robbers, 11 kidnappers, three ritualists, one rapist and six murderers amongst others.

Beside, the commissioner of police said that 12 different types of guns and a large quantity of ammunition were also seized from the suspect.

He said that eight murder suspects were killed while two kidnapped victims were released by the police.

The Edo State Police boss added that bush combing patrols are also ongoing in the state while town hall stakeholders meetings have commenced and will be regularly held to review the security situations in the state.

