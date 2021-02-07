Ogun govt warns NURTW to stay away from parks and garages

The Ogun State Government has warned the leadership and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), to stay away from all parks and garages in the state, in order not to incur the wrath of the law.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji AbdulWaheed Odusile, in a statement, said the warning became necessary in view of intelligence reports by the security agencies that the union is planning to resume collection of dues and revenues on behalf of the government at the motor parks and garages in the state, against the existing decision of government banning the activities of the NURTW in all the motor parks and garages in the state.

He added that security agencies have been given a directive to arrest and prosecute any officials or members of the union with an intent to cause chaos at the parks and garages.

Odusile said: “It will be recalled that following crisis in the leadership of the NURTW in the State that threatened the security of lives and properties, particularly public transport in the State, the House of Assembly in June 2020 passed a resolution suspending the activities of the union in the State. The government subsequently banned the activities of the union in all motor parks and garages in the State,” the statement said further.

“Security agencies have been given a firm directive to arrest and prosecute any operative of the NURTW or indeed anyone, group or association that has not been approved by the government to act on its behalf that attempts to defy the decision of the government or test its resolve to maintain peace and security in all parts of the state, including the motor parks.

“Unlike what obtained in the past, this administration has been methodical and deliberate in its approach to maintaining peace at the motor parks as well as management of transport union activities, and will not allow anyone to undermine the prevailing peaceful environment.”

