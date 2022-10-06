Why we announced new appointments for AfBAA ― Nick Fadugba

Determined to drive growth and provide increased support to the members, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of African Business Aviation Association (AfBAA), Nick Fadugba has announced two new appointments.

Since its formation in 2012, AfBAA has become the Pan-African voice for business and general aviation on the continent and has championed the adoption of unified safety standards across Africa in partnership with African civil aviation authorities.

Following the appointments, the position of AfBAA Vice President International, based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia goes to MrDawit Lemma, as AfBAA Vice President while the position of AfBAA manager, based in Johannesburg, South Africa goes to Ms Samantha (Sam) Keddle.

Dawit Lemma who is the Founder and CEO of Krimson Aviation, an aviation services company based in Ethiopia and Malta has a degree in Aeronautical Engineering and Flight Technical from Purdue University, USA, and an MSc in Aviation Management and Marketing from Basel Business College, Switzerland.

Before his latest appointment, Dawit served on the AfBAA Board of Directors and is the first African representative to sit on the International Business Aviation Council’s IS-BAH Standard’s Board.

Ms Sam Keddle joins AfBAA from the Commercial Aviation Association of South Africa (CAASA) where she had served as Office Manager since April, 2016.

Commenting on the appointments, Nick Fadugba, the Chairperson of AfBAA and CEO of African Aviation Services declared “Dawit has been an ardent supporter of AfBAA and we are delighted that he has officially taken on the important position of Vice President, International. His key focus will be to promote AfBAA within Africa and internationally, strengthen ties with government regulators and industry stakeholders, and help the association to achieve its numerous goals.

“We are delighted that Sam has joined the Association in the critical position of full-time AfBAAManager. Her key objectives will be to enhance AfBAA’s administration, interface with AfBAA’s leadership team, members, industry stakeholders, supporters and sponsors, and to help to manage AfBAA’s international publicity and events.”

The appointments of Dawit and Sam has since taken effect from October 1, 2022.

AfBAA since inception has established a close relationship with the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), an affiliate of the International Civil Aviation Council (ICAO) based in Montreal, Canada.