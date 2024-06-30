Retired Army Colonel Tony Nyiam, was among the arrowheads of the National democratic Coalition (NADECO) formed to reverse the June 12, 1993 presidential election annulled by the regime of former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida. In this conversation with KUNLE ODEREMI, the Cross River State-born retired military engineer gave some details on those he categorized as the unmentioned heroes of June 12, their roles during the bloody struggle and how he was smuggled into exile to escape an attempt on his life by state-sponsored assassins.

Almost three weeks after President Bola TInubu paid glowing tributes to a number of heroes and heroines of June 12, debate over the list still rages. What can you say about it since you were one of the leading figures in the battle that led to the exit of the military from power on May 29, 1999?

This is an interesting question. But, let me begin by saying that the June 12 Democracy Day’s broadcast by the President and Commander-In-Chief, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu left out some unmentioned heroes. These include a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) the late Mr Alao Aka-Basorun, Dr Fredrick Fasehun and Baba Omojola, as well as Dr Omotshola and Engineer Nelson Kassim, who his excellency, President Tinubu knows well that they died in active service for the good cause. They are, after all, “Omo-Oduduwas”. So, why the unending non-honouring of these professionals, who left their highly paid jobs to make the ultimate sacrifice for the democracy that a few have been enjoying. I am sure the Nobel Prize winner, Professor Wole Soyinka; the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) emeritus, lieutenant General Alani Akinrinade (retd); his excellency Kayode Fayemi and his wife, her excellency, Bisi Fayemi, will not fail to join my humble self to testify to the courage the duo displayed on special forces (operation) operatives. Surely, they are bound to agree that ignoring the key roles Nelson Kassim and Dr Omotshola played has gone on for far too long, even by those in the know and powerful. The brilliant, versatile and young hero, Kassim left behind a wife in the United Kingdom as a single parent to cater for his children. Is that a way to reward those who fought for what some are taking pleasure in? I am compelled by the training I have been blessed with by the Almighty God to make this thinking aloud. Let us never forget the following past comrades who took their exit from planet earth. They are Pa Anthony Enahoro (CON), Chief Raph Uwechue, Comdr Dan Suleiman, Ken Saro Wiwa, Admiral Ndubisi Kanu, Senator Abraham Adesanya, Pa Adekunle Ajasin, Nelson Kazeem, Phillip Jones Ilenbalenemeh, Dr Omoshola, Alhaji Musa Mohammed, Ibikun Aloa Babagide (IBK), Alice Ukoku, Barrister Bobo Nwonsisi, Alhaji Balarabe Musa; Alhaji Abubakar Rimi, Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, Yinka Johnson, Dr Tajuden Abdulraman, Dr Arthur Nwankwo, Yinka Odumakin, Dr Wahab Dosumu and Professor Beko Ransome Kuti; Mr Oronto Douglas, Chief Frank Bassey, Pa Alfred Rewani, Austin Oshodi, Soji Lapite, Philip Uloegbuna and many young folks that paid the supreme price for the democracy we all now speak about.

There are several insinuations about the list of names that the president reeled out in his broadcast as heroes of the struggle. Do you have any form of suspicion or compromise?

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s forgetfulness may have come from the fact that there is, at least, one of the betrayals of Chief MKO Abiola in the system; a key member of the team that compiled the names of heroes mentioned in the broadcast, as it’s unlike the Asiwaju I know to ignore those who made such sacrifices. Yes, there is a list of the deceased unmentioned heroes and heroines that includes: Chief Olaniwu Ajayi, Pa Solanke Onasanya. Alex Ibru, Senator Francis Spanner Okpoz , Reverend Tunji Adebiyi Chief Chris Ezeiyiaku. Therefore, there’s a need for special appreciation of those who provided their intellectual property and international goodwill and the attendant connections, finance, intelligence, sincere loyalties, etc. These are the sources of contributions that I personally knew; I knew their efforts, contributions without which what was achieved by the pro-democracy movement would not have been possible. So, there are other participants’ perspectives.

Can you recollect other specific areas others made remarkable contributions to the struggle and in what form and at what price?

Chief Anthony Enahoro was, undoubtedly, the leader of all of us. Professor Wole Soyinka’s global reputation and NALICON assets; General Alani Akinrinade’s unique operations planning and coordination skills, the use of his office off Edgewere Road, London and home in North London were the bulwark of the struggle. Alao Aka-Basorun was one of the pioneers of the good cause and related actions and his daughter’s Swiss Cottage apartment came in useful; the then young couple whose intellectual capacity, pioneered the employment of civil societies’ power to optimal effects both in Nigeria and internationally. Their office and home in South London were 24/7 hubs of international operations. As I appreciated before, Her Excellency Bisi Fayemi’s intellectual and problem-solving ability could not be over emphasised.

A well-qualified pharmacist and an authority in pharmaceutical industry and courageous Akwa Ibom fighter, Dr Edenma Edikan Abasi was an excellent example of what men can do women can do better. This is particularly in the context of a liberation struggle which, unknown to many Nigerians, we are still in. Like Bisi Fayemi, who operated behind the scenes. Sadly, the crucial role played by Edenma has too often been unmentioned. These are facts that can be fact checked with one of my bosses, General Akinrinade. Dr Edenma Edikan Abassi, having been based in the UK long before many of the participants escaped to Britain, personally recruited at least one of the most critical operatives to work for the struggle.

The struggle led to the birth of Radio Kudirat, which served as the veritable platform for communication with the international community. How did it galvanise support for the struggle?

Let me speak about the remarkable roles of Professor Soyinka’s two sons: the medical doctor Ola and the quiet operator, Mr Makin Soyinka, MKO Abiola’s men in London, contributed immensely. Some of whom MKO listened to more than his then London based son. They stood out, they were not only loyalists but also able assistants. You had the veteran journalist, Mr Doyin Iyiola and Abiola’s personal assistant (PA), Mr Peter Mumford, Chiefs Great Ogburu and Dele Momodu, Mr John Filani, Mr and Mrs Bolu Atijosan and Perkins Ojeaga played a dominant role in the fight for democratic freedom. Of course, there were those who were going and coming from Nigeria and who, by this advantage, contributed (in you know what I mean), immensely in the fight against the Abacha regime. Prince Oladipo Sanmi Eludoyin’s financial support was of immense importance, ditto the role played by Dr Beko Kuti and Senator Musa Adede. A lot more can be said of these great men and heroes. The contribution of the London-based Barrister Dele Ogun and the role of his Ndigbo wife as legal advisers and Dele’s resource person and financial support were very crucial. Another great asset came from the ever consistent, reliable Taiwo Akinola.

The Radio Kudirat played such a crucial role because of the hard work and smart workings of Dr Kayode Fayemi and behind- the-scenes equally significant roles of two reputable radio broadcast professionals: the late Mr Dayo Johnson and Mr George Kayode Naoh. And here too, the Niger Delta courageous and intelligent amazon, Dr Edenma Edikan Abassi’s role featured due to her versatility. The role of a journalist, Mr Ike Okonta was also vital. One of the major supporters of the Radio Kudirat was the Norwegian government. A major enabler of the Norwegian assistance was Professor Wole Soyinka’s good will, it was backed up by our leader, Chief Anthony Enahoro.

Through my close workings with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who undoubtedly was the major financial source supported by Prince Oladipo Sanmi Eludoyin, I came to know of the crucial role of the philosopher, author of many books and then the famous Howard University Professor Segun Gbadegesin. The Professor emeritus coordinated the USA efforts of the June 12 struggle. Through God’s blessings of working under Chief Enahoro, l equally came to know of the vital contribution of the Canadian government. The many very useful assistance we got from Canada were as a result of the great efforts of Otunba Olajumoke Ogunkeyede.

Through the network of an Edinburgh-based lawyer, long term friend and younger brother, Daniel Onifade, I got Chief Enahoro to get the Scottish Parliament’s support.

What form of assistance did you and others get from sister African countries, especially when many of you had to go on exile following the intensity of government crackdown on pro-democracy activists at home?

In the Diaspora, there was the effort of the former national security Adviser to a former Nigerian civilian president, whose contributions are unknown to Nigerians. Then forced into exile in the USA by General Abacha, he took advantage of his relationship with the renowned US General Colin Powell, to intensify the American government pressure on the Abacha military regime. In fact, the pressure on all fronts can only be imagined. The ex-NSA was actually living then in the same neighbourhood of Washington DC. One should forget the significant roles of His Excellencies John Odigie-Oyegun and Rev Peter Obadah, just Professor Bolaji Akinyemi’s diplomatic expertise and acumen were well put to use. The financial assistance MKO Abiola had rendered to a number of African countries cum the respect African leaders had for Professor emeritus Wole Soyinka became sources of the NADECO’s outward power reach. For example, the Burkina Faso government of President Traore Compraroe was handy to Nigerians. A few number of NADECO and NALICON members, who escaped from Nigeria without their Nigerian passports, were given Burkina Faso’s international passport. The contributions of some renowned journalists on exile cannot be overemphasised. Here, the works of Professor Bayo Williams, Nosa Igiebor , Chuks Illuegbunam, Dr Femi Foluronsho and of course, Dele Momodu and Doyin Iyiola I mentioned earlier. Through veteran journalists: Nosa Igiebo and Chuks Illegbunam and the working under the leadership of General Akinrinade, I got to know of one of NADECO’s most strategic operational base was not only provided but efficiently managed by the renowned scholar, Dr Amos Akingba, an unsung hero indeed. I affirm so because, unlike those of us, who operated from relatively safe bases, the private residential abode of Dr Amos Akingba and his wife served as an operational base in Nigeria. There was also the brilliant mind and great mobilizer, Baba Omojola among these heroes and the courageous Urhorbo lady fighter, Alice Ukoku. She was a London-based single parent, who left a good job to become a great volunteer.

My disclosures are about those I know from practical experience or from reliable colleagues’ experiences. In this regard, I cannot forget the crucial role the present Distinguished senator of the Federal Capital Territory (FTC), Senator Ireti Kingibe played. So also, was the role of one of the Nigerian Military courageous and brilliant officers, the late Major Akinloye Akinyemi. There are also the unforgettable roles of Honourable Wale Osun and Senator Afikuyomi. I am speaking as a participant, who operated from a UK base. As mentioned before, it’s the continuous ignoring of a brilliant engineer and most courageous young man, Mr Nelson Kasseem, who paid the ultimate sacrifice and the neglect of his wife and children and aged parent that has more than any other influence, inspired this modest intervention from me. The role played by Dr Edenma Edikan Abassi Udoh, an intellectual, trained and well -qualified forensic scientist, an authority in Pharmaceutical formulation and analysis should not be ignored for the sake of posterity. Udoh was one of the founders of the Southern Minority Movement, London and the group called the Women of Nigeria International pooled all resources for the June 12 struggle. She was the only female member of the NADECO Consultative Committee at the Quadrangle Office, Secretary to the Welfare Chairman – BAT, was moved severally from locations for her safety because the secret agents of Abacha were after her life. The Nigerian Democratic Movement (NDM), headed by vibrant Chief Filani, used his school in South London for lots of campaign plans, and so on and the members were the highest foot soldiers for the struggle. Honourable Boye Oyewumi, who was very close to MKO Abiola, organised and took him to meetings. He was very strategic and bold in the campaigns. Barrister David Balogun, an operative of the Department of the State Security (DSS) sacked because of his closeness to Reverend Obadan, a chieftain of NADECO, was on ground for the campaigns

What are some of the details you can still recollect on how NADECO activities were coordinated? How did you escape from Nigeria to be part of NADECO abroad?

Maureen Ideheen in the USA, composed and produced our campaign song “ Abacha must go, hell must go; boycott Shell gas and impose sanctions” we played at nightclubs, events to draw attention to June 12. Mr Lazarus Tamana of the Movement for the survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) UK and Biodun Sowemi were catalysts of activities. Ditto Ms Julie Southey, a pan Africanist, including Oliver Azikiwe and Kingsley Ogbonna, we should not forget to appreciate the late Chief Harry Akande, whose private jet brought most of us (NADECO participants) from London to Nigeria. Chief Enahoro and his wife led us back to Nigeria. The then governor of Lagos State, consistent with his generosity, housed Chief Enahoro and my humble self in the then Isaac John, Ikeja GRA Lagos State Governor’s official residence. This was before the completion of the State House Marina. Fearing that there were elements among the military junta of the Babangida era, who my humble self and other lovers of the Nigerian people fought against in the President Olusegun Obasanjo’s first term government, Dr Beko Kuti and Dr Fasehun detailed the Oodau Peoples Congress (OPC) members to be on the watch for my personal safety. When Asiwaju, true to instinct and intuition, realised that the State House wasn’t safe for me in particular, he quickly brought it to my notice. This was and is still because the DSS security details in governor’s official residences were officially more loyal to Abuja than the governors they were required to protect. The abnormality still exists. My two good friends and fearless gentlemen immediately provided me with a comfortable room in their private homes, first in a lovely mansion in Ikeja GRA, home of Barrister Ola Banjo from the famous and courageous Major Banjo family. Thereafter, I moved to Gerald Road Ikoyi as a host of the equally fearless Prince of Ile-Ife and a self-effacing wealthy entrepreneur and brilliant mind, Prince Oladipo Sanmi Eludoyin. When the time was right, the intelligent person himself, Asiwaju, facilitated my moving into a safe house in Victoria Island. My gratitude to two of the president’s best long-time friends: Chief Pius Akinyelure and Engineer Salami Afolabi for their respective hospitality to me, in my first months back from exile to long term friend and son of a prominent Nigerian dynasty, whose quick thinking initiated a process which saved me from a bad harm. For some reasons, I am going to skip for now the revelation of the great heart. I am talking about the process of my escape from the plan to waste my life under the watch of a former top military brass who was an NSA to an ex- President. The rogue-like attempt on my life wasn’t to the knowledge of the then President. It was actually Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti who quickly rose to the occasion to complete the process of my rescue. This, he courageously did by driving me himself, in his old Swedish station-wagon saloon to the backroom of the leader of OPC, Dr Fredrick Fasehun’s Century Hotel Isolo in Lagos. I cannot forget the hospitality of the hotel under the management of Mrs Fasehun and her husband arranged for me to get across to the Republic of Benin through NADECO’s escape route.

