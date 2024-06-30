Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, has called for the release of the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, other freedom fighters and EndSARS protesters.

Obi, who spoke to journalists on Saturday in Onitsha, Anambra State, called on leaders to double their efforts in security, saying that if nothing was done, the country may slide into a failed nation.

He said: “The primary work of government is the security of life and property. It is the foundation on which people can live in any nation because no one can stay in an insecure place.

“It is worrisome what is happening in Nigeria with the news of killings, abductions and others which have made Nigeria one of the most insecure places on the surface of the earth.

“I thank government for their efforts so far, but there is the need to do more, and all leaders must come together to join hands and fight this. In the South-East, there is the need for the governors to come together to be able to tackle it.

“Even in economic agenda, I want to see the South-East governors work closely more. We want to see them come together and also bring together other groups in the zone.”

On the continued detention of Kanu, Obi said: “I don’t see any reason for his continued detention, especially as the courts have granted him bail. Government must obey the court.

“Rule of law is an intricate asset that we must cherish and live with. I use this opportunity to plead with government to ensure that all those who are in similar conditions are released and discussed with. We are in a democracy and we should not be doing things that are arbitrary and not within the law.”

Speaking about protest in Kenya and if he supports Nigeria’s to do same, the former governor said: “I’m against riot or destruction of government assets and property, because it is still scarce resources that we are going to use to repair them, but I’m not against peaceful protests.

“Peaceful protest is allowed, but it must be for a reason and not personal interest of some people to satisfy a particular interest. It must be properly articulated and properly directed.”

“I recall when people said they were protesting police brutality and I said to them no, let’s rather deal with the leadership. If we have good leaders, their agents can’t be bad. The problem is leadership. If the leaders are competent, have the capacity and doing the right thing, their agents will follow their examples.

“I want to use this opportunity to say that all those who are being held because of one protest or the other should be released. Whether it is freedom fighters, EndSARS protesters, or even because of freedom of speech, be it journalists, let them all be released immediately.

“We are a democratic country and people have right under the constitution to express themselves freely. They also have right to peacefully protest and we must listen to them. We must listen to those who say they are not happy, that is why it is a democratic nation. We should stop acting dictatorial and behave as if this is not a democratic country.

“I know we are in a state capture, but then, we should act in a manner that shows some decency.”

ALSO READ: Content creators in Nigeria now eligible for Facebook monetisation