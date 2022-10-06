Why should the foreign airlines continue to exploit Nigerians?

Aviation
By Shola Adekola
Blame Nigerian airlines’ indebtedness on laxity in the system, Foreign airlines’ trapped fund and its lessons, Before air travels in Nigeria become history, government toys with its aviation sector, Nigeria’s aggrieved passengers and matters arising , Nigeria’s aviation sector in a precarious state, How FG’s bad policies encourage waste of public funds, Why should FAAN become a burden bearer to the states?, Why FG airports concession plans may fail, Before domestic airline business becomes history in Nigeria, deface Nigerian airports, As Nigeria Air finally obtains ATL, pray for plane crashes, On the mangled body discovered at the Lagos airport, bane of Nigeria’s aviation sector, Once upon a country and its aviation sector, Excessive flight delays versus passengers’ unruliness, Why FG should urgently secure aviation sector, Emir of Kano’s face-off with Air Peace and matters arising, Better to increase fares than compromise safety, lawmakers want foreign airlines to replace domestic airlines, Why FAAN and Bicourtney Aviation Services should reconcile, That police chopper crash in Bauchi and its lessons, Breach of airport security and matters arising, merit in Nigeria’s aviation sector, Doing the right thing in 2022, Nigeria’s aviation sector still in limbo, Nigeria’s lopsided BASAs, Confirmation of international conspiracy against Nigeria, Omicron variant: Why FG should be more proactive, Extortion at airports is beyond airlines, Arik Air: Exit of a giant?, intrigues trail NG Eagle take off, Ridding Nigeria of fraudulent travel agencies, Nigeria’s aviation and policy of PPP, Not yet uhuru for Nigeria’s aviation sector, ex-Airways workers accuse PICA of haphazard job, Checking the mess called Nigeria’s COVID-19 test portals, Nigeria Customs versus ease of doing business in aviation, It’s time to prioritise needs of aviation sector, As Ibadan Airport welcomes Air Peace, UAE, Ghana and matters arising, airfield lighting at Lagos airport , How Air Peace workers value, Why Nigeria’s military needs aviation authorities during crashes, pcr tests, aon, international politics, airlines, CBN, aviation sector agency,airport, flight, covid-19, concession, air travelers, nigeria, Enugu airport, International flights, emirates, FAAN's name, Nigerian airlines flying in nigeria, Nigeria’s aviation in 2021, aviation bailout fund, towing operators, airport terminals, new airlines, kaduna airport, commentaries during incidents, Airline businesses not run on cheap blackmail, N22 billion aviation bailout fund, Nigeria’s aviation without boards, Securing the country’s airports, alliances amongst domestic airlines, new COVID-19 measures, lopsided recruitments in aviation

Nigeria is country well blessed with all the potential therein which ordinarily should make it one of the greatest countries of the world.

Besides the natural resources abound and the best brains, the hospitable nature of the citizens and the not too water tight business policies of the subsequent governments have made the country a ready-made environment where businesses can be done by any investor who within a short time can make a high turnover of profits.

Little wonder that despite the hullabaloo the state of insecurity challenges confronting the country has generated and still generating, many foreign investors still choose to carry on simply because of the unlimited advantages they enjoy in the country.

It’s on record that Nigeria remains one of the most accommodating countries where the government basically played down the critical needed business policies like aero politics that are meant to profit indigenous investors which in most cases tend benefit foreign investors.

This brings to the fore the continuous exploitation of the Nigerian air travelers by the over 27 foreign carriers operating into Nigeria through the exorbitant fares they charge in Nigeria.

It is no longer news that most of these foreign carriers have been flying into Nigeria as longer as over fifty years non-stop taking home huge funds to their home countries owing to the free opportunities they enjoy here which is almost unavailable in other climes.

It is here in Nigeria that the foreign airlines are allowed to enjoy multiple frequencies and destinations even at the detriments of the indigenous airlines.

Amongst reasons why the international airlines will always operate in the country include: the strategic location of the market, its large population and the obvious fact that Nigerians travel heavily through all the seasons as attested to by the foreign carriers.

Here in Nigeria, the foreign airlines enjoy full bookings throughout the year, hence, nothing like low season in Nigeria unlike what is obtained in other climes.

It is therefore, expected that in a country like Nigeria, where the foreign carriers are allowed to operate without harsh restrictions, it’s only fair to reciprocate these gestures whenever the need arises.

It therefore becomes unacceptable for the foreign airlines to continue to exploit Nigerians who represent a major percentage in their marketing expansion on the continent through the unreasonable fares they are slamming on Nigerians.

It is no longer hidden that fares on the Nigerian routes are the most expensive compared to other parts of the world for untenable excuses by the airlines such as the issue of trapped funds which they claimed made them to withdraw the low inventory sales.

It is only reasonable for the foreign carriers to reduce the hardships of the travelers by bringing back the low fares earlier withdrawn as the Federal Government recently released $265million out of their trapped funds to at least reciprocate the move.

Unfortunately, up till now, an economy class ticket on the Lagos/London route for example, is now over N2million as against the previous N350,000 or N450,000 the same journey previously attracted.


A business class ticket is now between N 3.5 million and N5million which is the highest in the globe, a development that has made air travels almost unaffordable to Nigerians particularly those who have families schooling abroad and those going for either medical tourism, business or pleasure.

Since the body language of the foreign airlines is that the exploitation should continue, it becomes necessary for the government to review its partnerships with these airlines as the present arrangements are one sided.

The time has therefore come for the government to, not only review the existing partnerships, but for it to divert the hitherto unlimited opportunities granted the foreign carriers to the coming Nigeria Air and other domestic airlines that have what it takes to operate on the international routes as this will help reduce the sufferings of Nigerians in the hands of the foreign carriers. Nigerian travelers urgently need more affordable alternatives which Nigeria Air and the domestic airlines will provide.

You might also like
Aviation

Nigeria @62: Nothing much has changed in commercial aviation — Ojikutu

Aviation

Why Nigerians should give Nigeria Air/ ET partnership a chance

Aviation

As FG set to reopen Lagos airport domestic runway

Aviation

Key players express divergent views on Nigeria Air/Ethiopian Airlines’ deal

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More