Why I ventured into digital marketing―Adegboyega

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hadegold Media, Aladewura Adegboyega, recently underscored the impact of his father’s mentoring on his passion and career in the digital media niche.

Speaking recently at a briefing where he informed the public about a forthcoming mobile app from the company, Sir Hadegold as he is fondly called, said: “My number one role model is my dad. Even though he is no longer alive, I am sure he will be happy with me right now. When he was alive, he’d supported me in all ways.”

“My everyday prayer is to get to the level I have ever imagined, a situation whereby the brand name ‘Hadegold Media’ is known far and wide even in places where I may not have been to physically,” he said.

Speaking about the new social media app he is set to launch, Hadegold described it as a social media marketing hack tool that allows users to sign into at least six social media accounts across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Pinterest.

“It is useful for people who are not experts in running social media campaigns, as the app can boost engagements such as likes, comments, and shares,” he explained.

The graduate with a BSc in Computer Science said: “In terms of marketing, some clients don’t understand how marketing works as they lack the basic understanding of the difference between digital marketing and affiliate marketing. So, at Hadegold Media, we try to educate them about the difference between the two, the importance of each one, and how to maximise their skill to engage in digital marketing.”





