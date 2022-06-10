Tension, as traffic warden reportedly killed in Ibadan

Fear has gripped residents of New garage area, Ibadan over the reported death of a traffic warden (name withheld) by suspected hoodlums on Thursday night.

The victim, as reliably informed was killed during an altercation with suspected hoodlums.

The deceased, as reliably informed was on an official assignment when the incident happened.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspected hoodlums died on the spot following injuries sustained in an attack by the hoodlums

The deceased, according to a source was attacked with dangerous weapons.

However, another source stated that a reckless motorist overran the suspect while on an official assignment in the area.





The source added that suspected motorists flouted the traffic law and in a bid to call him to order, he ran over the traffic warden.

However, in a bid to prevent the incident from snowballing into a major crisis, the police have beefed up security around the area.

As part of the security measures, traffic has been restricted to a single lane as against the dual lanes in the area.

Efforts to reach out to the State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, proved abortive.

Also, a text message forwarded to his mobile line was also not responded to.

