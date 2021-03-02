Why I suspended drivers’ union in Ondo ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Tuesday, explained that the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state, were suspended following security reports that clash between the two opposing drivers’ union in the state is imminent.

Akeredolu who stated this in a statement issued and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olabode Richard Olatunde, said the intervention became necessary in order to forestall possible break down of law and order.

The governor who maintained that the activities of the unions was suspended and not banned as speculated by some section of the media.

He, however, directed the leadership of both unions to vacate the motor parks for peace to reign in the state.

The statement said “contrary to the reports making the round that the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has placed a ban on the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state.

“The governor wishes to make it clear that only the activities of the unions have been suspended.

“Governor Akeredolu suspended the activities of the union particularly at the motor parks, following security reports suggesting an imminent clash between the two opposing factions in the union over leadership tussle.

“Governor Akeredolu wishes to reiterate that he did not place a ban on the NURTW and RTEAN as unions but swiftly suspended their activities pending meeting with the two factions to hold presently.”

