The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), on Tuesday, threatened sanctions against marketers hoarding petroleum products in their outlets.

Director, DPR, Mr Sarki Auwalu, gave the warning in a statement obtained by Tribune Online, in Abuja.

Auwalu said the warning was necessitated by the emergence of queues in retail outlets in some states of the federation.

As of Monday, the queues which started on Saturday in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had escalated.

Commuters were stranded at most bus stops as motorists charged double for transportation fares.

But Auwalu maintained that from available records, there is product sufficiency in the country and there was no need for hoarding by any marketer.

“The DPR will not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions on any outlet found wanting in this regard,” he warned.

He stressed that a special task force has been set up to intensify surveillance and monitoring of all retail outlets and depots nationwide to check the anomaly.

Similarly, he advised the Nigerians against panic buying while assuring them that the DPR would continue to provide its regulatory focus of quality, quantity, integrity and safety for the effective operations of the downstream sector.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ANALYSIS: One Year After Index Case, Nigeria Yet To Meet COVID-19 Testing Target

One year after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 index case, the country has not been able to meet its testing target.

On February 27, 2020, Nigeria’s first index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lagos. This was the first reported case in Sub-Saharan Africa. An Italian, who had just returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020, was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos…Fuel queues: DPR threatens sanction against marketers hoarding petroleum products

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there.Fuel queues: DPR threatens sanction against marketers hoarding petroleum products