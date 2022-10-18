Why I am supporting APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket ― Lagos CAN chairman

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Lagos State, Stephen Adegbite, on Tuesday, said his endorsement of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima Presidential ticket under the All Progressives Congress (APC) was done in his own capacity.

Adegbite’s endorsement of the Muslim-Muslim ticket which is contrary to the stand of CAN’s national body on the same faith ticket also divided Christians and the five blocs of CAN.

Adegbite did not deny his action in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Oladapo Daramola.

The statement reads, “Dearly beloved, it’s quite possible that you have read a story published by Blueprint Newspaper, a national daily, where the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Lagos State, Rt. Rev. Dr S.T.V Adegbite was quoted as saying ‘God’ll punish us if we don’t support Tinubu – Lagos CAN.’ I can reliably inform you that this headline is not only misleading but totally out of context. This is not damaging control but setting the records straight.

“As a trained journalist, the first thing I did was to look at the by-line and in doing so, I realised the story was lifted from an online media platform called Trek Africa Media. So it wasn’t a report that came from Blueprint Newspaper, but one they published with some recklessness.

“He said a name was credited to the story and at 18:55pm on Monday, October 17, 2022, I had a phone conversation with the reporter to know what exactly transpired and what factually was said during the interview.

“He confirmed to me that he was also shocked when he saw the headline cast by the Editor and was amazed at the twist.

“He said the Bishop went down memory lane at a programme organised for Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the federal lawmaker representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, somewhere here in Lagos over the weekend and while reminiscing, he spoke about how his personal relationship with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has grown over the last 23 years and what the former Lagos State Governor has done for Christianity in Lagos State.

“Clearly, the aforementioned was said in his personal capacity and premised on his wonderful relationship with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. He was not speaking on behalf of Christians or as the chairman of CAN in Lagos. The Bishop is quite mindful of his position of trust as the leader of Christians in the state and would never speak loosely or anything close to that.

“The writer of the original story has promised to tell the story as it was gathered and this will be shared as soon as it is done. But please accept this as a fact and kindly ignore whatever was published in the Blueprint Newspaper or what has been shared so far. Many thanks.”

