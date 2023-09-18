Director of Publicity, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed has accepted to serve as the Special Adviser to the Vice President, Kashim Shettima on Political.

He disclosed this at his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle @baba_hakeem on Monday.

In the tweet, he was quoted as saying, “It is time to make it public that I have accepted to serve as Special Adviser (political) to the VP@Kshetti”.

According to him, “This is not the time for fence-sitting or criticism when you can be useful in turning the country around”.

“I am honoured and humbled. Please pray for me and Nigeria,” he stressed.

