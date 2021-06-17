‘Why FG designates four airports under NEZPA’

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has attributed the recent designation of four international airports across the country under Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority (NEZPA) Act to the resolve of the government tackle issues concerning taxation, custom duties and fiscal issues in the Aviation sector.

According to Sirika, believing the issues affecting the sector required a holistic solution, the government subsequently announced the designation of four international Airports: the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Port-Harcourt international Airport, and the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airports as special economic zones.

The announcement followed the approval granted by President Muhammadu Buhari to that effect.

Some of the inherent benefits of the designation and operation of the airports as special economic zones include: harnessing the socio-economic benefits derivable from Civil Aviation, generating revenues for Government and creating avenues to mobilize local and foreign direct investment for overall growth of the economy.

The request benefits of such zones according to the minister can be accorded all airlines, airport operators, and aviation support companies etc. that reside within the zones which the President noted, and approved.

The designation is also expected to attract more international and domestic Airlines and world class organisations into the Nigerian aviation industry thereby fast tracking the upgrade and development of new infrastructure/facilities at the airports.

The special economic zones would also help to reduce the tax burden on aviation companies to enable them compete internationally and create around the airports a more efficient and business-friendly trade environment comparable to other countries, with less bureaucratic red tape because of the associated fiscal incentives and packages.

The operation of the airports as special economic zones would also help to generate employment opportunities and human capital development, improve the overall ease of doing business in Nigeria which is in line with Federal Government’s commitments towards national economic development.

Another benefit is the generation of additional non-aeronautical sources of revenue for the Aviation Industry.

Sirika while talking more on the development declared: “As promised at the inception of the Buhari administration, the government remains committed to the development of an investment-friendly Aviation sector that will not only make Nigeria a regional hub for air transportation, but increase its contribution to the national gross domestic product (GDP).

Sirika, however, called for the cooperation of all relevant stakeholders in the new development in order to achieve the desired goals.

