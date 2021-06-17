NAHCO directly handles airlines operating to 20 countries

The management of the National Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Aviance has taken delivery of state-of-the-arts Ground Support Equipment (GSE) worth N2 billion in the last two years.

This is just as the ground handling company said it has also exported 20 million kilogrammes of cargo mainly agricultural produce between 2016 and 2021.

The Group Managing Director of the company, Mrs Olatokunbo Fagbemi dropped this hint at an online conference organized by the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) recently with the theme: ‘Unlocking Trade and Export Opportunities in the Agricultural Sector.’

Fagbemi who stated that the N2 billion worth of equipment acquired by the company was for facility upgrade across the country’s airports, declared that the acquisition of the equipments had further positioned NAHCO as a leading ground handling company in the sector.

Putting the numbers of countries NAHCO directly handles airlines operating to at 20 including China and India with the carriers operating to over 51 points beyond across the globe, Fagbemi called for the development of the non-oil sector, stressing that with this, development in Nigeria would be accelerated and more direct jobs would be created.

Presently, NAHCO operates from 16 stations nationwide providing easy connections to domestic and international airports and cities across the world and having five cargo facilities in Lagos, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Kano and Abuja Airports through where cargo airlines are able to connect the world.

“We have five cargo facilities and in all these facilities, we are able to carry out export cargo; agricultural and non-agricultural produce. We have maintained all the safety and security standards over the years. We also have our subsidiaries, which are Mainland Company; a full fledged logistics support company and NAHCO Free Trade Zone. The platforms are to drive the export drive of Nigeria. We are ready to collaborate with NBCC and its members as we believe that growth of the economy will be through non-oil export.”

