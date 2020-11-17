‘Why developers suffered delay in getting planning permit’

Property and EnvironmentReal Estate
By Dayo Ayeyemi | Lagos
NHF Housing planning
FILE PHOTO: Housing Estate.

Inability of  real estate developers and home builders to  summit the  necessary papers/documents required by government before  obtaining planning  permit  has been blamed for delay in the process.

According to the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development in Lagos State , Dr.  Idris Salako,failure of  developers and property owners  to get the necessary sign-off from relevant  ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) where applicable was a major reason  government delayed in issuing   planning permit in the state.

Contrary from rumour making the rounds, Salako said  that often times, the  delay did not come from the government.

Chatting with property correspondents in his office at Alausa, the commissioner called on property owners and developers interested in obtaining planning permit to perfect their applications to avoid delay as the process is clear and  seamless.

The commissioner averred that except for those that would like  to cut corners and make mischief, the requirements for planning permit were not cumbersome but necessary to regulate the built environment and give room to  seamless development of the state.

“ Often times, delay does not come from the government but failure of developers to perfect their documents or get the necessary sign-off from relevant MDAs,  where applicable” the commissioner said.

He buttressed that while the power to grant planning permit rested solely with the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority( LASPPPA), the sign-off of other ministries and agencies such as Ministry of Transportation and Office of Drainage Service  was necessary in some situations as development activities within the  state revolve around many agencies.

“For example, LASPPPA will not issue permit to any development proposed along drainage alignment or road setbacks without clearance from the Office of Drainage Services and Ministry of Transport respectively” he added.

Other MDAs whose clearances may be required before granting planning permit, are  the Lagos State Fire Service, the Police, Lands Bureau, Office of the Surveyor General, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Nigerian Airport Authority, Department of Petroleum Resources, Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Lekki Concession Company, New Towns Development Authority and the Lagos State  Development and Property Corporation among others.

According to the commissioner , to further simplify the planning permit process, government had implemented some reforms and set Service Level Agreement (SLA) of 28 days for processing planning permit.

As  part of the reforms, he said the ministry had  increased the number of supervisory directors and district officers and devolve planning permit approvals down to the level of district officers.

According to Salako, efforts at streamlining the process had yielded positive results, among which is the fact that the 28days Service Level Agreement had become more and more feasible with applicants getting planning permits within the stipulated time, adding that as at October, 1,726 Permits had been granted for the year.

He urged applicants to take advantage of the electronic  planning permit platform for ease of application, adding    that applicants could also   take advantage  of the fast track option for  those who wish to quickly deliver on their projects.

Concerning the insinuation of malfeasance in the built environment, he appealed for the cooperation of all in addressing wrong doings in the system.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.

A statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, the decision to ban all street demonstrations was taken at the committee’s meeting on Tuesday.

Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock, holds meeting with Buhari

Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is at the presidential villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

She came into the president’s office accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Are You Sick and Tired of High Blood Pressure? Here are 2 Scientically Proven Herbs You Can Start Using Today To Rapidly Lower It In Less Than 3 Months, Even If Nothing Has EVER Worked For You Before.

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

You might also like
Property and Environment

Seeking alternative to spiraling building materials cost

Real Estate

Boosting real estate investments, economy with road infrastructure

Property and Environment

How to rebuild Nigerian broken cities —Ayinde

Real Estate

Push for implementation of Ibadan Inner City Regeneration Plan begins

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More