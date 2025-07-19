Why CNG rollout in North stalled — NADDC

TThe National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has identified the lack of readily available gas as a factor hindering the conversion of motor vehicles to CNG in the northern part of the country.

Dr. Nua Omisanya, the Director of the Industrial Infrastructure Department at NADDC, announced this during a five-day training session for 50 youths from Kano on the repair and maintenance of tricycles and motorcycles that run on PMS and CNG.

According to him, “By the time we got all necessary parameters on ground ,especially the availability of gas ,the process would commence fully in the North.”

“We were waiting for the gas to move to the North adding the whole CNG conversion would then start well saying already two companies have been given license to commence the operation,but not availability of gas is major causing the delay,” he said.

Dr. Omisanya, who represented DG NADDC Oluwemino Osanipin added that “We hopes ,as soon as we have the gas available in the North, we would commence more training, because what we have done today, demonstrated that very soon CNG on motor vehicle would soon be on operation in the North.

Osanipin hinted that already,the CNG conversion readily available in the South West and South East and this was because the gas are available in this areas

By the time it got to the North Central, automatically,it will move to the North West in which Kano is part of the zone

Commenting on the training given to the 50 participants, Dr.Omisanyi said “we have succeeded in training 50 people on repairs and maintenance of tricycles and motorcycles runs on petroleum and CNG.

Osanipin also stated that after the training,they were empowered by necessary tools capable of assisting them, when they might have established their workshop.

“These tools were given to them, nor to sell them but to make use of in repairs and maintenance noting that the training they got, has automatically made them to be different to others.”

Osanipin however disclosed that they were given stipent allowance, to assist them for the period they spent during the training programs.

While interviewing some of the participants Mohammed Sadisu, commended the agency for the knowledge given to them and he promised to make use of it.

