UBEC not replacement for state’s responsibility — Executive Secretary

The Executive Secretary of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Aisha Garba, has noted that the Commission is not a replacement for the State’s responsibility.

The Executive Secretary said this is noteworthy because some States still allocate less than three percent of the budget to education, with the mindset of relying solely on UBEC’s intervention funds.

Aisha made this disclosure at the ongoing 2-Day Legislative Retreat on the UBE Act Amendment Bill 2025, on Friday in Lagos.

The former Senior Education Specialist also noted that Literacy gaps between regions tell a difficult story, citing that the Southwest and Southeast have nearly 80–90% access, while some areas remain below 40%.

She, therefore, called for a change of such attitude, calling on States to start seeing the Commission as a partner and a catalyst for impact.

In terms of measures introduced by the Agency, Garba mentioned a new flexible funding template, scrapped outdated infrastructure-heavy models, and empowered states to conduct Rapid Needs Assessments.

She explained that interventions can reflect real needs, teachers, materials, and training, not just buildings, with the new measurement.

The UBEC Boss assured of raising the bar for quality, considering updated construction standards, independent project monitoring, and stricter contractor requirements.

“Access is not the same as utilisation, and without impact on the ground, funding means nothing.

“Today, at the 2-Day Legislative Retreat on the UBE Act Amendment Bill 2025, I emphasized the urgent need to rethink how we approach basic education in Nigeria, not just in policy, but in practice.

“Some states still allocate less than 3% of their budgets to education, relying solely on UBEC’s intervention funds.

“That must change. UBEC is not a replacement for state responsibility; we are a partner, a catalyst for impact.

“Literacy gaps between regions tell a difficult story. While the Southwest and Southeast have nearly 80–90% access, some areas remain below 40%.

“This is not just a disparity, it is a call to action.

“We have introduced a new flexible funding template, scrapped outdated infrastructure-heavy models, and empowered states to conduct Rapid Needs Assessments.

“Now, interventions can reflect real needs: teachers, materials, training, not just buildings.

“We are also raising the bar for quality. Updated construction standards, independent project monitoring, and stricter contractor requirements are in motion.” She said.

Speaking also, the Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Education and Services, Hon. Mark Useni, said the proposed Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act amendments seek to close long-standing implementation gaps.

Mark disclosed that the revised Act would empower UBEC to deploy funds directly based on state-level needs assessments, even when states fail to provide the required matching grants.

“We cannot continue to have idle funds while children are out of school and schools decay from neglect,” Useni said.

The former Governor of Abia State and a member of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, advocated for legal provisions that shield UBEC from political interference in states where cooperation is lacking.

He further proposed blending Western and Islamic education models in the North to expand inclusive access.