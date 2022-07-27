WHO declares support for implementation of NHIA Act 

Dkhimi while expressing commitment to support the operationalization of the recently signed NHIA, added that the visit was to fashion out possible ways to effectively operationalize the NHIA Act for the benefit of Nigerians.

Earlier, the Minister of Health, commended the WHO team, saying, the gesture was a welcome development.

He revealed some of the constraints faced by the scheme including infrastructural development, human resource and investment patterns.

“Most of the investments have gone to the very large visible hospitals which are not much utilized at the expense of small primary healthcare centres in the rural areas,” said Ehanire.

The Minister further solicited investment and a higher level of care at the sub-urban level in order to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

In his remark, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Mahmuda Mamman, stated that the Act promulgated a few years ago was recently signed into Law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Acts, according to him, provides for NHIA to implement schemes for relevant groups including Federal Civil Servant and establishes a vulnerable Group Fund, part of which can be invested by the NHIA.