Niger state pilgrim dies in Makka, Saudi Arabia

A Pilgrim from the Wushishi local government area of Niger State, Alhaji Mamman Nasiru Zungeru, has died in Makka, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This was announced via a statement issued and made available to newsmen by the Executive Secretary, Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Umar Makun Lapai, on Wednesday in Minna, saying, “I regret to announce the death of one of our pilgrims from Niger state, in Makkah. Alhaji Mamman Nasiru Zungeru, from Wushishi Local government area.

Makun Lapai, however, did not mention in the statement, the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate death of the deceased pilgrim, Alhaji Mamman Nasiru Zungeru, but explained that the burial prayers and rites shall be conducted by Saudi Arabian authorities.

“I hereby pray to Almighty Allah to grant the late Alhaji Mamman Nasiru Zungeru’s gentle soul Aljanat Firdausi and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss (Amin).”

