When to test for covid

I was recently exposed to my roommate who was later diagnosed with COVID-19 infection. Although I don’t have any complaints, I want to know if it is necessary for me to go for a COVID test.

Obiageli (by SMS)

Experts recommend testing as early as 1–2 days after a known exposure. However, since tests are imperfect, and may not detect all cases of the disease, it is a good idea to take multiple rapid tests for about a week. People can also greatly reduce their risk of transmitting the virus by assuming they are positive until they have a negative test. They can also self-isolate even with a negative test if they develop any symptoms.

