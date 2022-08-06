My painful jaw

I have been having pains in my jaws for a while. Initially, I thought it was caused by a tough piece of meat which I ate a while ago, but the pain has persisted. Kindly help me. I am a 65- year old man.

Leslie (by SMS)

Considering your age, poor dental hygiene and arthritis of the jaw bones are possibilities. Some home remedies such as the application of a hot or cold compress, eating soft foods or switching to a liquid diet for a few days as well as the avoidance of crunchy, sticky, or chewy foods, such as nuts, fried meat and chewing gum have been advocated for mild cases of painful jaws. Untreated cases can lead to persistent pain and a limited range of mobility of the mouth with the possibility of a damage to the surrounding cartilage and bone tissue, which can lead to permanent damage. It is for this reason that it is important to see your dentist or doctor if your condition does not improve after about 7 days.

