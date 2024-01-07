The palace of the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, buzzed with excitement days ago as the monarch celebrated his 78th birthday in grand style.

Indigenes from near and far flocked to their hometown, turning the occasion into a joyous reunion with their revered king.

The festivities, however, went beyond the monarch’s birthday, as the day unfolded with the installation of new chiefs, creating an atmosphere of smiles and jubilation amidst pomp and pageantry.

Oba Adejugbe’s influence, resonating across diverse sectors and classes, was evident as dignitaries descended upon the once sleepy town, transforming the palace into a lively carnival marked by elegance and style.

This ceremonial act serves as a catalyst, propelling Ado Ekiti and the state into a promising future of sustained development and prosperity.