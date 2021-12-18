What part of the human body can use an upgrade

The human body might be a work of perfection to some but not everyone agrees with this assertion. For many, the human body has its flaws and while some can be addressed, some cannot be addressed or mitigated. For this week’s edition of WhatsApp Conversation, we discusses the part of the body that could use an upgrade.

Tosin Awoniyi

The designed part of the human body that I can use as an upgrade is my ‘Spine’. I would love to use my spine as an upgrade because, over the years, the spine has responded to occasional dings and spills by reinforcing itself, growing a little extra bone to better resist the next impact. A Spine is laced with delicate nerves woven through small openings, these openings get smaller when an extra bone is formed.

More so, one can pull out the old spine and replace it with a superstrong titanium upgrade.

Eraboh Matthew

The strands of random DNA that form at the end of your DNA chain probably hold the key to longevity. If we had longer or automatically replicating Telomeres, we would live forever presumably.

Seems like the biggest flaw is the one that causes us to eventually run out of DNA to recombine and then we die.

Lawal Atilola

We cannot say we have flaws. No flaws because we were not drawn. We are alive with the capacity for daily regeneration. When we sleep we reprocess the information of the day and tired, we look for the best solution at rest. We have many faults, but they work in a way that does not harm the whole. We can not live without sleep. It’s no fun being an individual and staying alive without sleep.

We are not a project, we need to feed ourselves and fight for space to survive. We always have to win the day. A drawing does not care about that.

Favour Suliamon

You have no idea how awful the human body is. Like most mammals, we sweat to maintain our temperature, but most animals don’t have as many sweat glands as we do. We are the least efficient thermoregulators in the mammal world: only apes and, oddly, horses have as many sweat glands, mostly in the armpits, as we do. Have you ever smelled someone with really sweaty armpits? We lose so much water from doing simple things, such as exercising, that other animal would not. Terrible design.

Samson Abimbola

Ever heard of a “blind spot”? The way the eye is shaped, there is a spot that we literally cannot see, and the brain fills in the blanks. All vertebrates have this… but not all animals. Octopuses have better-designed eyes that lack a blindspot. If we’re so great, why do octopuses have better eyes? Then you have problems such as myopia, glaucoma, cataracts.

Cynthia Ekwere

Our genitalia are a mess: urine and semen come out of the same hole in males, and the female reproductive system seems totally unable to handle our large-headed babies. We have to eat vitamin C to not get scurvy, while most animals make it themselves.

It is the misconstruction of the pelvic area in women. Makes giving birth torture in practically all cases. Contributes often to lasting deformations in the child. (Asymmetrical faces, disproportionate limbs size.)

Stephen Oyesiji Olaniyan

You know when scientists say we only use 7% of our brains, if that is actually true I feel like God should have given us more access to our brains because sometimes you see the way people think or do stuff it’s like they use just 2%. I’d definitely go for the brains at least one could get to have superpowers according to the movie “Lucy”.

Oyinye Alexandra

The human vertebral column (backbone). Originally evolved for an all-fours-walking quadruped where it worked under tension – like a suspension bridge. Now evolved to support upright Homo sapiens, where it has to work under compression. If you imagine the engineering problems involved in upending a suspension bridge to use it as a pillar, you get some idea as to why humans are so prone to back problems. The human back. It was not designed to be upright but an adaptation from a horizontal weight bearing back.

Abel Akinlolu

Almost all parts of the body if we human can have our way will necessarily need an upgrade at some points of our lives, particularly some set of people with low reasoning, assimilation and comprehension ability may need upgraded version.

Next week, we get in the mood for the festive period. The question we will be dealing with is “What does Christmas mean to you?” To be part of the next edition, send your response to 08133601345 on WhatsApp.

