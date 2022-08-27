What is rheumatoid arthritis?

A friend of mine who has been having pains in his fingers was recently diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis. Kindly let me know more about this disease.

Ebika (by SMS)

The exact cause of rheumatoid arthritis is unknown. Researchers think it’s caused by a combination of genetics, hormones and environmental factors. Normally, your immune system protects your body from disease. With rheumatoid arthritis, something triggers your immune system to attack your joints. Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune condition, which means it’s caused by the immune system attacking healthy body tissue. However, it›s not yet known what triggers this. There are several risk factors for developing rheumatoid arthritis. You’re more likely to develop RA if you have a close relative who also has it. Women and people designated female at birth are two to three times more likely to develop rheumatoid arthritis. Smoking increases a person’s risk of rheumatoid arthritis and makes the disease worse. Your chances of developing RA are higher if you have obesity.

