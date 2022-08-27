Problem with back ache

I am a 60 -year old retired teacher. I have been suffering from a very bad case of backache for the past two years. I have used all sorts of pain killers without any improvement. I will appreciate your kind assistance.

Badmus (By SMS)

Backache is a very common physical ailment among the elderly due to age or previous injury. You could have sprained your back while working in the yard or cleaning house. It could also have come from an old sports injury or a chronic condition which will need to be investigated. The other common causes include: arthritis of the spine —the gradual thinning of the cartilage inside the spine, narrowing of the spinal canal that may lead to nerve pain as well as disc problems, such as a herniated or bulging disc. In some cases, it’s difficult to pinpoint the cause of chronic back pain. Bad sleeping postures due to a faulty bed or mattress could also be a cause. If your condition does not improve after adjusting your sleeping arrangements as well as using common pain tablets, it will be very expedient for you to be checked by a doctor or a physical therapist.

