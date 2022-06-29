What is personal development vs what it is not?

Personal development is a term we’ve heard people talk about, learn about and practise. One thing to know about this is that it is a lifelong practice. Denis Waitley defines personal development as the belief that you are worth the effort, time and energy needed to develop yourself.

Another interesting quote by Jim Rohn says, “It is the never-ending chance to improve not only yourself but also to attract opportunities and affect others.”

As earlier, mentioned it is a lifelong thing. It never ends. So personal development may not be totally personal after all.

How do I mean? Jim Rohn says it’s not only a chance to improve yourself, but to affect others even while attracting opportunities. This is quite interesting.

Misconceptions about personal development

All you need is optimism

Being hopeful is a good thing, however there’s nothing much it would do for you if you don’t get to work. Personal development aims at making you valuable. Put in the actual work of development and be hopeful while at it.

It is torture





Personal development is not torture. Of course, it would require you moving out of your comfort zone, but it is not torture! The aim is to be a better person and be valuable. It’s not going to be a smooth ride all through, but there are good times. It doesn’t make your life unbearable. It will stretch you, and that’s a good thing.

Seminars will do the trick for you

You are the one to put into practice all that you’ve learned from seminars. Going to a seminar or workshop doesn’t automatically make it a walk in the park for you. You have to implement all that you have been taught.

Personal development is for the smart and ambitious

Everyone has what it takes to develop. A newborn baby has what it takes to develop into an infant till he or she becomes an adult. It is only a matter of time. There are no restrictions. Every human being has what it takes to get better. Give it time. Time will tell. Also, remember that it’s a lifelong process; there is no end to it, and it is not limited to some set of people.

Your mentor, coach or teacher has all the answers you need

No one has all the answers you need. That a person is your mentor or teacher or coach and you learn from them does not mean they have all the answers. Of course, it makes your journey to development quite easier than it would have been if you had to figure things out all by yourself. This is because you get to learn from their mistakes and other stories they have to tell. But they do not have all the answers. They could serve as your guide and roadmap.

Jim Rohn once said, “Be a student and not a follower because your paths are different. Maybe similar, but they are different.”

What personal development entails

It entails working hard on yourself. If you have a job you’re doing, be good at your job, but work harder on yourself than the job.

Personal development aims at making you valuable – to yourself and to others. Don’t love personal development by words only. Swing into action. Jim Rohn advises that people should read books, work on their language, work on their personality, work on their talents, and their abilities, work on their philosophy, build communication skills. In all, get better, improve.

Benefits of personal development

Truth be told, personal development can be demanding, but it is rewarding.

You’re more knowledgeable and skillful

Your relationships will get better because as you improve, the quality of your relationship will improve

Your way of thinking positively changes. You start seeing things objectively

Your mental set-up is stable and healthy

Personal development reveals your full potentials to you. You begin to do things that you couldn’t do before

It adds value to you and no one resists value, especially one that is a solution to their problems. They would not mind paying for it. Being valuable enables you to solve problems and earn from it

It creates opportunities for you to get better because learning never ends

Personal development builds you up to build others. You get to teach people and help them to be valuable just like you

Personal development is your superpower to be skillful at what you do

It will create an avenue for you to understand things clearly. It would help you debunk confusing concepts

Personal development helps you to give your brand a unique and relatable outlook

There’s every chance that your income would increase because your value is also on the increase

It teaches you to be more thoughtful and sensible in your approach to situations. You won’t approach them unwisely

Personal development sure does create an aura of excellence that makes you stand out from the crowd

Conclusively, personal development is a lifelong exercise. You don’t take a break from it because the moment you stop learning, you start dying.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE