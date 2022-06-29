Pen-Cinema Bridge: Sanwo-Olu resettles 14 displaced families

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday allotted flats of 3 bedrooms each to 14 families who were displaced during the construction of the Pen Cinema Bridge in the Agege area of the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu handed over the apartment keys to them at the unveiling of ‘Greater Lagos LBIC Apartments’ inside the existing Ijaye Housing Estate at Pen-Cinema.

The ‘Greater Lagos LBIC Apartments’ are four new structures, comprising 48 units of 2 and 3-bedroom flats, and 4 units of the 4-bedroom maisonette, making 52 apartments in total.

The governor described the initiative as a testament to his administration’s commitment to providing affordable housing for Lagosians, disclosing that his administration had opened about 16 housing estates and 4,000 apartments since its inception in 2019.

Lagos Building Investment Company (LBIC), Managing Director, Oluwatobiloba Lawal, noted that the event had to do with reallocating and handing over keys to families that were displaced as a result of the construction of the Agege Pen-Cinema bridge free, affirming that it was another expression of Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s uncommon compassion and strong determination to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Lagosians.

“The highlight of this event is the reallocating and handing over of keys to families that were displaced as a result of the construction of Agege Pen Cinema bridge free.

“This is another expression of this administration’s uncommon compassion and strong determination to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Lagos,” he said.

Representative of the allottees, Mrs Esther Ogunbanjo, thanked the state governor, Mr Sanwo-Olu for keeping to his promise of resettling them, recalling that those who were affected by the exercise “had lived in their homes for over 35 years before the bridge project started five years ago and their homes were demolished.”

“We are grateful to Governor Sanwo-Olu for keeping to his promise of resettling us. He has a listening ear and so our joy has no limit.





“We also promise that everyone in this community will vote for the governor in the 2023 election because his administration keeps to its promises,” she said.

