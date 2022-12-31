What is fasting blood sugar

My sister was recently directed to go for a Fasting Blood Sugar test. Kindly let me know what this test is all about.

Rahman (by SMS)

Fasting Blood Sugar (FBS or Fasting Glucose) is a test that measures blood sugar levels. Elevated levels are associated with diabetes and insulin resistance, in which the body cannot properly handle sugar (e.g. obesity). The test requires a 12-hour fast. Your sister should wait to eat and/or take a hypoglycemic agent (insulin or oral medication) until after test has been drawn, unless told otherwise.

