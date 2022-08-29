What Is Chain Link Crypto?

LINK is a native token of the Chainlink crypto platform. From the name, it becomes clear that the project is “linking” something. Chainlink was engineered with the goal of bridging (or linking) traditional businesses with blockchain technologies, thus, facilitating data transfer between enterprises worldwide. It is logical that Chainlink is a smart contract platform where non-blockchain firms and companies can access such popular networks as Ethereum and Solana. By the way, Chainlink and its native LINK crypto were built on the Ethereum blockchain. The Chain link crypto is used for payments on the platform, and it participated in smart contracts execution.

Now that we figured out the answer to the question, “What is LINK crypto”, let’s move to its price.

Chain Link Crypto Price

As of late August 2022, the LINK crypto is traded at $7,02. The market capitalization is $3,302 billion, and the daily trade volume is $548,6 million. Since the project has useful technology that allows traditional companies to join the crypto landscape and facilitate their transactions, the Chainlink project has all the chances to grow in the future.

Analyzing the LINK crypto price during 2021 and 2022, experts believe the rate will grow by the end of 2025. They predict the future rate of the asset will be about $32,10. Everything will depend on the market situation, investors’ sentiment, and the overall condition of the global economy.

You can track the LINK crypto price on the Coinmarketcap service or one of the most credible crypto platforms, for example:

• WhiteBIT;

• Coinbase;

• Binance;

• Huobi.

