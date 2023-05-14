Afrobeat award-winning singer and songwriter, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, on Friday, released a new song titled ‘No Days Off’, produced by Genio.

Teni – the 2022 Nigerian National Award winner – said she heard the beat of the song at a friend’s house and it stopped her in her tracks.

According to her, ‘No Days Off’ was produced in Lagos (Nigeria), Los Angeles (United States), and Cape Town (South Africa).

The song encapsulates Teni’s journey thus far, highlighting the value of a support system, diligence, and consistency; as well as her love for basketball, and her homies and hometowns.

The song, which begins with freestyle, combines sharp Afropop percussion with synth melodies and Teni’s fluid, genre-hopping vocals.

“I love this song. It means so much to me, and I know you guys are also going to find your meaning to it,” she said.

“I’ve been shooting hoops on the court with no days off / And you know I put my life on the line and it paid off. Just imagine if I didn’t leave Atlanta for Lagos /Tobi, Bunmi, Brenda, and Wale, that’s my day ones,” part of the lyrics said.

‘No Days Off’ was released after Teni’s previous debut ‘Maitama,’ in which she featured Mayorkun, Costa Titch, and Ch’cco.

Teni first came to prominence in 2018 when a series of songs, including ‘Case’, had millions of streaming audience. Her debut extended play (EP), Billionaire, followed in 2019.

The same year, she was nominated for a BET Award for Best New International Act, and an MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act, before teaming up with DJ Neptune on the next year’s ‘The Quarantine Playlist’ EP.

Her long play (LP) ‘Wondaland’ followed in 2021, with her going independent that same year.





