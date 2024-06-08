Olawoyin Temitayo

WHAT I understand about labour unions’ agitation for a new minimum wage is that they want an increased pay due to the increase in prices of food stuff and commodities which make the present pay insufficient to cater for their basic needs.

Folarin Caleb

The labour union is agitating for a new minimum wage because things such as food stuff, petrol and other essential commodities are presently very expensive. They feel that the old minimum wage is not enough to live on. They believe that a minimum wage will help to reduce the effects of the current economic hardship.

Igbaoreto Wonder

Labour Union’s agitation for a new minimum wage is as a result of the very high cost of living which makes it very difficult to live on the present minimum wage. Food stuff is very expensive, petrol price is high not to talk of other essential commodities. The Labour Union feels that a better pay will mean a better living conditions for its members.

Yekeen Rianat

I understand that labour union is agitating for a new minimum wage due to the fact that things are very hard, presently, in Nigeria such that workers can hardly cater for themselves with their present wages. Therefore, they want an increment in their pay so as to be able to live a better life.

Ojewumi Esther, Pry 4

Prices of goods and commodities have greatly increased. Pepper, oil, rice, beans and onions are now very expensive. This means that there is food supply crisis in Nigeria.

People can barely afford to eat three times daily due to the value of naira which has drastically reduced. It has made things and all articles to become highly expensive. I think that is why the labour unions want a better pay.

Amzat Abdumalik, Pry 4

As employees demand salary increment, firms and manufacturers will pass the cost of the demand by the employees on their clients via price increment. This will create more inflation. When prices are forced upward due to the fact that people have a lot of money, this is also not good. This means that with the better pay, the civil servants will enjoy at the expense of the masses because prices of commodities will increase in the market. Only the government workers will have the money.

Olaewe Deborah, JSS 2

For every action, there is always a consequence either negative or positive. The recent nationwide strike caused by the labour union brought a great measure of loss on the government, the union members themselves and on other individuals. The strike reduced productivity and weakened the manufacturing process. Therefore, sales of products by market men and women has to reduce as well. The industrial action of the labour union can greatly reduce or shut down the economic system of the nation and is capable of putting the nation’s economy at future risk if not addressed on time.

Olaoye Mary, JSS 1

Unions are people coming together to fight for things that concern their welfare. Their concern has to do with issues like decent salary and wages, healthcare, job security, safe and conducive working environment. Taking these into consideration with the present economic challenge in Nigeria, the union has to declare a nationwide strike to pressure the government for new wage. Unions have to hold their employers. As a result, the government will make some adjustments.

