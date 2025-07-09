Visa restrictions tightened as UAE, US impose new rules on Nigerian travelers

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States have introduced new visa restrictions policies for Nigerian passport holders, further restricting travel opportunities for citizens of the West African nation.

The UAE government has banned transit visas for Nigerians, while the US has halted the issuance of multiple-entry visas to certain categories of Nigerian travelers, citing “reciprocity” as the reason for the policy change.

According to reports, the UAE’s new directive—communicated to travel agencies on Tuesday—restricts Nigerian applicants aged 18 to 46 who are traveling alone from obtaining tourist visas.

Applicants aged 45 and above, under the new rules, must submit a personal Nigerian bank statement for the past six months, with a minimum ending balance of $10,000 or its naira equivalent.

The US policy change, effective July 8, 2025, limits most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to Nigerian citizens to single-entry with a three-month validity.

However, existing US non-immigrant visas issued before July 8, 2025, will remain valid under their original terms.

Travel expert Ikechi Uko believes the US visa policy change could prompt the Nigerian government to modernise its outdated visa system. “Our visa policy is not modern,” Uko said. “Multiple-entry visas, long-term visas, and airport visa-on-arrival for countries that offer Nigeria the same would be beneficial.”

He noted that countries like Ghana, Morocco, Kenya, and Qatar have adopted more relaxed visa policies to attract visitors.

ALSO READ: Musk’s Grok removes ‘inappropriate’ posts after complaints of antisemitism

The new visa restrictions have raised concerns about their potential impact on travel, business, and diplomatic relations between Nigeria and the two countries.

The US Embassy in Nigeria emphasized that visa reciprocity is an ongoing process subject to review and change, with the aim of ensuring secure travel documentation, managing visa overstays, and enhancing security cooperation.

As the Nigerian government navigates these developments, stakeholders are calling for reforms to make the country’s visa policy more attractive and competitive.

With the UAE and US tightening their visa policies, frequent flyer Bode Oluwafemi believes Nigeria must find a balance between addressing security concerns and facilitating travel and commerce.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE