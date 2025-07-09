Some APC govs, leaders secretly backing ADC coalition against Tinubu — Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has claimed that some governors and senior figures within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are quietly supporting the opposition coalition, led by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in a bid to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Lawal made the disclosure during an interview on Beyond the Headlines, aired Tuesday on TVC News, where he stated that although these APC stalwarts have not openly declared their allegiance, they are actively aligned with the coalition’s goal of replacing what he described as a non-performing administration.

“Yes, there are [APC members working with the coalition], and they will speak for themselves,” Lawal said.

“Some might not be brave or bold enough to do it the way I have, but there are very many—some tell me, including some governors.”

Having officially resigned from the APC on June 29, Lawal said he had long ceased to support the party, even while he remained a member.

He accused the APC of suppressing dissent and lacking internal cohesion, noting that it had become intolerant of constructive criticism.

“The APC has never been united. It’s been a party that has been intimidated and bullied into silence. You cannot even advise. Even advice is taken as anti-party,” he said.

Lawal also accused President Tinubu’s administration of disappointing many of its own allies. According to him, this dissatisfaction has driven a growing number of political figures, including former supporters of the president, to seek alternatives through the coalition.

“There’s nothing wrong if people who were hitherto in APC, allies of Tinubu, have been disappointed in the way he has chosen to run his government or allow others to run his government. There’s nothing wrong if we decide to come together to make a change,” he said.

He dismissed recent defections into the APC as politically calculated moves by governors seeking to secure their political survival ahead of future elections, rather than expressions of genuine support.

“It’s true the governors are decamping. Why? Because they know the president has given himself an automatic ticket, there will be no primaries,” he said. “However, the governors are moving, but nobody is moving with them; the people are not.”

Lawal further clarified that the ADC-led coalition is not an Atiku Abubakar project, stressing that the alliance is not centred around any single political figure.

Rather, it is a united front involving various stakeholders — including supporters of Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi — with a shared goal of defeating the incumbent administration in 2027.

“We told everybody that has political ambition to lock it down in a cupboard,” Lawal said. “The understanding is that no one person can defeat an incumbent government.”

