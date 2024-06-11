The Vice-Chancellor, Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Prof. Isaac Itodo, has said that the institution has cleared over 120 deficits of promotion inherited when he assumed office about a year ago.

The VC was speaking to members of the correspondent chapel in his office on Tuesday.

Professor Itodo explained that the institution had also unbundled some programmes and created an additional directorate within the non-academic.

The VC said that the institution was notorious for delays in releasing academic results of students, which piled up many graduates who had not mobilised for the mandatory one-year youth service.

But stated that within the past year in office, over 8,000 graduates have been mobilised for the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

He said, “At the time I assumed office, I met a deficit of 130 promotion to professorial cadre from 2019 to date but today we have dealt with over 120 through assessment and letters given to those who were successful.

“We inherited a non-academic directorate, which was only three. This was overly burdensome. Hence, we decided to unbundle and create four additional directorates.

Amongst them are the Academic Affairs Directorate, Exams and Records, and the Directorate of Senate Affairs.

“The university has unbundled some academic programmes. Out of 11 colleges, six are agro-related, meaning 60 per cent are agriculture-related, and 70 per cent of the resources spent on the six colleges with others been supportive

“National University Commission, NUC, have restored our College of Management Sciences.

