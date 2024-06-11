Nigerian Professor of Political Economy and Management Expert, Pat Utomi has urged Nigerians to create greater welfare-advancing possibilities in spite of the government.

Utomi stated this while giving remarks at the inaugural meeting of the working council of the Health Care Cohort of the New Tribe, on Tuesday.

According to him, turning to the wisdom of ancient Greece will help citizens in achieving this.

He noted that the goal of the New Tribe is to erect a moral tribe of citizens who speak and live with personal integrity, hold high the dignity of the human person, celebrate the work ethic and entrepreneurial creativity, and hold on to merit with inclusion.

Professor Utomi noted that this new tribe, in seeking to bring talk to action, has created two sets of cohorts in a cluster of 14 and seven for sectors of intervention, and mode of organization, respectively, to operationalize the vision.

He explained that the prework indicates the cohort strategy will in part deploy an app they are just finalizing to allow physicians around the world to donate two or three hours a week of their time to see patients remotely.

Speaking about the proposed cohort, He said the structure has its congress made up of all the volunteers, healthcare professionals, tech support and administrative types, adding that they will be the backbone of debates and rational conversation on the two portals.

Four co-chairs will steer the cohort. Two physicians in Atlanta and California who are men and two who are females in Abuja and Kano offer this council that includes a mental health specialist, a cardiologist, home care entrepreneur, pharmacist, nursing leaders, and a physiotherapist.

“For the Greeks, at the base of civilization are people who think of themselves alone. This category they called idiots. Moving up are the next category who care for others but only others with parochial linkages such as blood, language, and religion.

“These they called tribesmen. For tribesmen all not of the tribe are enemies to fought ferociously. A higher category of people in society are those who feel a shared humanity and solidarity with other people for their humanity no matter their geography. These they called citizens.

“Our goal is to erect a moral tribe of citizens who speak and live personal integrity, hold high the dignity of the human person, celebrate the work ethic and entrepreneurial creativity, and hold on to merit with inclusion, as the essence of the social order in which we recognize that I am because we are.

