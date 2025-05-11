Wesley, US varsities partner on academic programmes for deaf

….calls for FG support, matriculates 1288 students

The Vice Chancellor of Wesley University, Ondo, Ondo state, Prof. Sunday Obeka, said the institution has established collaboration with Gallaudet University in Washington, to develop and create academic programmes for the deaf in Nigeria.

Obeka who disclosed this during the matriculation of 1,288 students into the university, said institution remains the only university where deaf students are integrated into all academic programmes.

The VC who stressed the need to accommodate deaf students in the Nigerian universities said “we are the only university in Nigeria where deaf students are integrated into all academic programmes using sign language.

“We have trained interpreters and are collaborating with Gallaudet University in the United States to build a world-class Deaf Space institution.”

Obeka lamented over the continued exclusion of private universities from Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) projects despite their growing contribution to the nation’s education system.

He appealed to the federal government to urgently revisit the policy, noting that lack of external funding remains one of the major setbacks facing private institutions in Nigeria.

He however, said despite these contributions, private universities are not included in the TETFund scheme, describing the development as unfair and detrimental to national development.

Obeka added, “Our students and lecturers contribute meaningfully to national growth. It is unjust that private universities are neglected in TETFund allocations while federal and state universities enjoy the benefits.

He called on the Federal Government to reconsider its policies and provide equitable support to all institutions, especially in light of the increasing brain drain in Nigeria’s medical and academic sectors.

While advising the newly matriculated students of the school, the VC urged them to shun all forms of vices that could be inimical to the progress of their academic pursuit.

He congratulated the students for choosing the institution as their choice, but warned that the university has zero tolerance for social vices.

According to him, the students are fortunate to be admitted into the university that emphasises not just academic excellence, but also moral and spiritual values.

He encouraged them to be committed to their studies, promising that the university’s structured calendar ensures timely graduation for all programs.

“Here at Wesley, one year is one year. A two-year programme won’t exceed two years,” he emphasised, assuring parents and stakeholders of the university’s commitment to excellence and integrity in education”

He said Wesley University is currently witnessing academic and infrastructural development across all levels, including the accreditation of 25 new academic programmes.

Obeka announced that Wesley University, has commenced infrastructural work at the university’s permanent site located along the Ore road.

He said, “The site, which sits on over 200 hectares of land freely donated by the Ondo Kingdom, will host major academic facilities and a groundbreaking Deaf Space Project.”

He appreciated the contributions of its patners, alumni, and friends of the institution towards the development of the school.

Obeka concluded, “Families such as the Badejo, Odejayi, and Akingbule have donated facilities including hostel blocks, while a prominent daughter of Ondo Kingdom is currently building a four-classroom block expected to be completed before the 2025 convocation.

“We have begun external examination defense for postgraduate students, and I’m proud to announce that many were rated first-class researchers by their examiners.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE