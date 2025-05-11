I’m not going back to Aso Rock, says Patience Jonathan

…vows to campaign with Remi Tinubu in 2027

Amid swirling speculation that former President Goodluck Jonathan is being courted by powerful northern interests for a possible return to Aso Rock in 2027, his wife and former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, has firmly ruled out any comeback ambitions – either for herself or, by strong implication, her husband.

Speaking at an awards event in Abuja Saturday night, where she received the Women Icon Leader of the Year 2025 award from Accolade Dynamics Limited, Mrs. Jonathan declared her full support for First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu and pledged to campaign with her ahead of the 2027 elections.

“I’m not running. I’m not going back to the Villa. If you call me, I will not go,” she said pointedly.

“Let my friend be there. Let me also ‘wahala’ her the way she used to ‘wahala’ me when I was there!”

The former First Lady’s remarks come at a time when rumours are rife that some political elements, particularly in the North, are exploring a potential alliance with Jonathan for the 2027 elections.

Mrs. Jonathan’s endorsement of the incumbent First Lady and her emphatic rejection of any return to the presidential villa may be interpreted as a strategic distancing from such speculation.

Reiterating her belief in rotational leadership, Patience Jonathan emphasised that the “turn-by-turn” principle is essential for national unity, a sentiment that appears to reinforce her support for the Tinubu administration’s continued tenure.

“I believe in one president. I believe in turn-by-turn. When it’s your turn, I will support you. When it’s not your turn, step back – so that the country can move forward,” she said.

In a heartfelt tribute to Iyaloja-General Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of President Bola Tinubu, Mrs. Jonathan said, “All the way, we are with you. No shaking. We will follow. Direct us, and we will follow.”

She recalled a long-standing relationship with Remi Tinubu, which dates back to their days as wives of deputy governors and governors, adding that the Tinubus stood by her family during the 2011 presidential campaign. “I cannot abandon my friend, whether you like it or not,” she stated.

The former First Lady also used the occasion to champion the 35% affirmative action for women in governance and criticised the National Assembly for repeatedly rejecting gender equality bills.

She urged male lawmakers to support women’s political inclusion, stating, “We are not trying to take power from them – we are trying to support them.”

The award ceremony celebrated Dame Jonathan’s continued advocacy through her NGOS – the Aurora Richard Foundation and Women for Change and Development Initiative, which have provided skills training for women and youth, and funded life-saving surgeries for children abroad.

Accolade Dynamics CEO, Ms. Dofan Chizaram, described the evening as a celebration of leaders whose work has made a significant impact on women and communities across Nigeria and Africa.

