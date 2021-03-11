We’re ready to support FG in fight against insecurity ― PDP governors

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed their readiness to partner with the federal government in the fight against insecurity in the country.

They made the commitment at a meeting of the PDP Governors Forum in Abuja on Thursday.

Chairman of the forum and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who spoke to correspondents at the end of the meeting affirmed that PDP governors resolve to support the federal government because they would not politicize insecurity.

Tambuwal said: “It was a very productive meeting. We reviewed the situation of the country, the security challenges in the country. As governors of the PDP, we have agreed and resolved to continue to work with the federal government with the sole aim of re-establishing peace in troubled areas of the federation.

“We must not play politics with security and we must all work together to ensure that we bring back peace in our land. So we have agreed to continue to work with the federal government in that regard.”

The Sokoto governor added: “On the general economic wellbeing of the country, we are appealing to Mr President, to reconsider certain measures, and we are appealing to him to actually bring more succour and relief to the people of Nigeria and support state governments in the discharge of their mandate, by making available resources to the states.

“That will enable us to execute our mandate and ensure that we engender good governance and good condition of living in our respective states throughout the country.”

Also speaking on the ongoing reconciliation effort in the party, the governor said the former Senate President Bukola Saraki-led National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee has submitted an interim report to the forum.

While encouraging the committee members to continue in its rebuilding effort, he dismissed suggestions about PDP governors leaving the PDP for another party.

• No governor leaving PDP – Tambuwal

Tambuwal observed: “Most, if not all of the governors of the PDP attended this meeting. This is a very clear statement that no governor of PDP is contemplating leaving the party for any other party.

“We are brothers and we have committed ourselves to the party and will ensure that we will continue to deliver on our mandate to the people of our respective states who have agreed to work together with the National Working Committee of the party for us to continue with what we started earlier on e-registration of members of the party.”

He revealed that the forum has set up a committee on Legislative Matters to be chaired by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state; a committee on legal matters to be chaired by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and a Finance committee led by the Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

He said the three committees have been integrated to work together in furtherance of the cause of the party.

Speaking earlier, Senator Saraki said the Reconciliation and Strategy Committee will continue to work with all organs of the party, including to reposition the party for current and future challenges.

Thursday’s meeting was attended by Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State; Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Others were Godwin Obaseki (Edo); Adamu Fintiri (Adamawa); Bala Mohammed (Bauchi); Ben Ayade (Cross River); Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Delta).

Also in attendance were former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim; ex-Katsina State governor, Ibrahim Shema; former Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo and former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, among others.

