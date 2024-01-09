Globacom, a Nigerian telecom company, has said that they are not owing MTN interconnect charges.

According to NAN, a reliable source confirmed that Globacom paid the alleged N1.6 billion debt without any problems.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had posted a public pre-disconnection notice on its Twitter page on Monday, Jan 8, signed by Reuben Muoka, the Director of Public Affairs at NCC.

The notice alleged that Globacom failed to settle its outstanding debts despite repeated attempts at resolution.

After reviewing the circumstances, the NCC emphasised that Globacom lacked significant or justifiable reasons for non-payment of the interconnect charges.

Part of the public notice read: “All subscribers are requested to take notice that the commission has approved the partial disconnection of Globacom to MTN.

“This is in accordance with Section 100 of the Nigerian Communications Act (2003) and paragraph nine of the Guidelines on Procedure for Granting Approval to Disconnect Telecommunications Operators (2012).

“At the expiration of 10 days from Jan. 8, 2024, subscribers of Globacom will no longer be able to make calls to MTN but will be able to receive calls.

The Glo official said a proper cross checking of facts should have been done before concluding that the telco was owing MTN.

“We are not owing MTN any interconnect charges,” the Glo official said. The official added that Glo was the first telecoms company to introduce the pay-per-second form of billing, thereby cutting the monopoly of the other foreign companies operating in Nigeria.

According to the Glo official, the report against the fully indigenous telecommunications company is false.

