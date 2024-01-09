The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, reserved judgment on all three appeals challenging the election of Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Delta Governor.

The appeals were entered by the Social Democratic Party (SDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), the Labour Party (LP), and their respective governorship candidates in the March 18 governorship election held in the State.

The Court of Appeal and the Delta State Election Petition Tribunal had affirmed the election of Oborevwori, saying allegations of non-compliance and electoral malpractice against him were not substantiated.

The legal team of SDP, APC, and PDP, approached the apex court asking that the governor should be removed.

Counsel for the former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC, Robert E, told the apex court that, the Electoral Act mandates that an election should be annulled when sensitive electoral materials do not have serial numbers on them.

But Damian Dodo (SAN), counsel for the governor, urged the apex court to affirm the judgment of the Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, saying that, the appellants have no case.

Dodo said, that in the relevant electoral laws, there are no provisions stating that an election can be annulled because of a lack of serial numbers on electoral materials.

After hearing the parties, the five-member panel of Justices of the Supreme Court, led by Justice John Inyang Okoro reserved judgment to a date to be communicated to the parties.

On September 29, 2023, the Delta state governorship petition tribunal affirmed Oborevwori’s election on the grounds that the issues raised in challenging his election were speculative since the petitioners failed to prove allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act and corrupt practices beyond reasonable doubt.

Dissatisfied, the appellants approached the Court of Appeal, seeking the setting aside of the judgment of the Tribunal.

The appellate court, in its decision, dismissed all the appeals for lacking in merit.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Oborevwori, as the winner of the governorship election held on March 18, having polled 360, 234 votes to defeat Omo-Agege who secured 240, 229 votes.

