We’re looking forward to working with Biden, Harris ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice President of the United States of America on Wednesday, expressing hope that their presidency will mark a strong point of cooperation and support for Nigeria, as well as the African continent.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), which disclosed this, President Buhari congratulated the leaders, and the entire country on the successful transition, which marks an important historical inflexion point for democracy as a system of government and for the global community as a whole.

The statement quoted him as saying: “We look forward to the Biden presidency with great hope and optimism for strengthening of existing cordial relationships, working together to tackle global terrorism, climate change, poverty and improvement of economic ties and expansion of trade.

“We hope that this will be an era of great positivity between our two nations, as we jointly address issues of mutual interest.”

It said President Buhari and all Nigerians rejoiced with President Joe Biden, “sharing the proud feeling that the first woman elected Vice President of the United States has an African and Asian ancestry.”

