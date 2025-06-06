‘We’re Ijaws, not Itsekiris’, Delta community clarifies misconceptions

The people of Kantu Community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta have affirmed that they originated from the Ijaw bloodline and not Itsekiri.

They made the declaration on Friday during a press conference convened by the leadership of the coastal community.

The briefing was aimed at addressing and correcting the long-standing misrepresentation and misconceptions that Kantu Community was an Itsekiri enclave.

Mr Windfree Atemubaghan, Chairman of Kantu Community, read the statement on behalf of the people during the press briefing.

He stated that Kantu originated from Oporoza, traditional headquarters of the Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West.

They explained that the founder of Kantu Community was an Ijaw man named Oweizibiri, who had previously lived at Amadino (Omadino), an Ijaw fishing settlement.

The community revealed that Oweizibiri married Erebo, a petty trader from Ode in the old Western Region (now South-West), and the union was blessed with seven children.

They further explained that their ancestral father, Oweizibiri, had four daughters and three sons from the marriage.

The community leaders added that the male children married Itsekiri women, who also bore them children.

“In the course of growing up, the children became more attached to their mothers, who spoke the Itsekiri dialect to them.

“Some of the children also intermarried with other Itsekiri indigenes. As a result, the Itsekiri language became predominantly spoken by the majority of Kantu people.

“This is how Kantu Community, which is one of the major communities in Gbaramatu Kingdom, became linguistically affiliated with the Itsekiri people.

“Based on the above, we wish to categorically inform the general public, as well as the Local, State, and Federal Governments and the international community, that Kantu is an Ijaw community with historical and traditional affinity to Gbaramatu Kingdom.

“Kantu Community was never, and will never be, part of the Itsekiri ethnic nationality. Kantu will continue to remain in the traditional institution of Gbaramatu Kingdom,” they stated.

The people, however, pledged their unalloyed loyalty and allegiance to His Royal Majesty, Oboro Gbaraun II, Aketekpe, Agadagba, the Pere of the ancient Gbaramatu Kingdom.

The community was received by Chief Godspower Gbenekama and other notable chiefs from Gbaramatu Kingdom.

The speech was endorsed by Pa Edwin Atemubagha, Ama-Okosuwei of Kantu Community; Chief Shola Gbofeyin, Amadiwei of Kantu Community; and others.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE