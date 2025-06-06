Eid-el-Kabir: Gov Umaru calls for fervent prayers

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has called on the residents of the state to continue praying fervently for peace, growth, and development in both the state and the country at large.

The Governor’s message was delivered through his Deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba, shortly after observing the two-unit congregational prayer at the Minna Eid prayer ground.

While appreciating Allah for His mercies and guidance, he called for sober reflection and used the occasion to remind residents to also pray for the victims of the recent Mokwa flood disaster.

He further urged those residing along riverbanks and farmers to be cautious in their activities near the rivers, as weather experts have issued warnings about imminent flooding this year.

Former Niger State Governor, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, in his message, stated that every Islamic function is a form of sacrifice, and the Eid-il-Kabir celebration is a call for total submission to Allah.

He also called on the people to unite, pray earnestly, forgive one another, and show love and care to the less privileged in society.

The Chief Imam of Minna, Malam Jibril Imam, in his sermon, urged Muslims to reflect on the teachings of the sacrificial festival and strive to become better Muslims by drawing closer to Allah in worship.

The Eid prayer was well attended, with the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Faruk Bahago; former Governor Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu; Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Usman; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Usman Gbatamangi; Deputy Chief of Staff, Sadiq Yusuf; commissioners, and several other political office holders in attendance.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE