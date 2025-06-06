Eid-el-Kabir: Mumuni urges Nigerians to have hope in Tinubu’s govt

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Amb. Abayomi Mumuni, has congratulated the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and across the globe on the commemoration of Eid Al-Adha 1446 A.H.

In a press statement signed by his media aide, Mallam Rasheed Abubakar, the former gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State seized the opportunity of the festive season to preach patience and hope in the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

Mumuni said Nigeria Muslims especially should learn the lessons of strong faith, remarkable sacrifice, and patience from Prophet Ibrahim amid his trial.

“As our country faces some turbulent times occasioned by important economic reforms of the federal government, I want us to be patient and hopeful for better days. Surely, there is light at the end of the tunnel. President Tinubu means well for the country and its citizens, and we can all see that in his words and actions in the last two years,” the statement read.

“Though we have not seen the results we are aiming for, I believe we will get there. We still need to be more patient, hopeful and prayerful. President Tinubu will not fail Nigerians.”

The Aare Jagunmade of Lagos, meanwhile, cautioned political scavengers heating up the polity due to personal interests. He said they are creating unnecessary distractions for the government when complete focus is needed.

“Majority of the Nigerian voters elected the government, and there is a pact with them. I call on the political players to allow the government concentrate on the job of delivering democratic dividends for the people without distractions,” he said.

Mumuni also charged the state governors to complement the efforts of the government at the centre by implementing people-oriented policies and programmes at the subnational level.

The APC chieftain also expressed heartfelt sympathies to the people of Niger State on the recent devastating flood that claimed many lives and destroyed properties in Mokwa.

He commended ongoing efforts by the federal, state, and local governments to bring relief to the victims of the ugly incident and the solidarity that the people have received so far.

He, however, called on state and local government authorities to build resilience against the flooding disaster in the future, noting that flooding has become a perennial incident that wreaks havoc on the lives of people.

“I stand in solidarity with the people of Niger State on the devastating incident. May Allah console those who have lost loved ones and properties as a result of the disaster. It is imperative for the government to design mechanisms to guard against this in the future.”

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE